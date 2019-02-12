Osinbajo is an enemy of Yoruba — AFENIFERE

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, today, flayed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo describing him as an enemy of Yoruba people by not championing the region’s interest in the All Progressive Congress led government.

It also reaffirmed the resolution of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Middle Belt Forum and Northern Elders Forum who recently endorsed the candidacy of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This is as 39 political groups, under the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, in Ondo State endorsed Alhaji Abubakar for the February 16 presidential election.

Afenifere leaders, rising from its general meeting held in Akure, the country home of its leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said that Osinbajo failed to speak out when the need arose on sensitive issues bothering on the region.

In a communiqué, signed by its leaders, Pa Fasoranti, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olu Falae and Senator Femi Okurounmi, Afenifere said: “Osinbajo is hanging on the Fulani to work against Yoruba interest when our people are getting killed in their farms by Fulani herdsmen Osinbajo did not say anything.

“When we are talking about restructuring , Osinbajo is arguing against restructuring and all the Yoruba want is restructuring , so when Osinbajo is working against restructuring, he is not for Yoruba people

“So we cannot support APC because of Osinbajo, who has turned himself to the enemy of Yoruba.

“That a person is your son does not mean you support him when he is working against your interest. Osinbajo is working against the interest of Yoruba and our support for Atiku is not the question of Yoruba or Igbo or Hausa but about somebody that believes in what Awolowo believed in which is federalism. We advise all Yoruba to come out and vote for Atiku.

“That the Atiku endorsement is based on the following reasons; shared commitment to restructuring Nigeria to guaranty true federalism, need to promote the feelings of inclusiveness and sense of belonging amongst Nigerians and promote much desired national patriotism and unity.

On the reported endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Senator Ayo Fasanmi, the group said: “These pretenders are doubtlessly not Afenifere members but, as usual, only dubiously seeking to exploit the goodwill and reputation of Afenifere to market their bad political product.

“Their desperation in this regard is exemplified in the fraudulent printing of campaign posters in the name and picturing Ambassador Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu as endorsing Buhari and Osinbajo, which she has since disclaimed.”

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Akure, the CUPP chairman in the state, Dr Bode Iwaloye said: “The CUPP in Ondo State has all agreed to vote for Abubakar Atiku of the PDP for the presidential election.

“We are directing all our members of all these parties to cast their votes for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the presidential election. There would be other areas of cooperation.”