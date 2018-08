The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura has been sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to a tweets by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President,

Osinbajo has ” directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura”.

“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice”, Akande said.

Like this: Like Loading...