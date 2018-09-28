Osun rerun: Adeleke rejects results

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has rejected the results of the rerun election even before the official announcement.

The candidate announced the rejection of the poll results in a statement issued on his behalf by the spokesperson for the Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Olawale Rasheed.

The PDP candidate vowed to seek legal redress, saying the exercise was brazenly rigged.

Adeleke said the PDP supporters were harassed, intimidated and prevented from voting in some of the units while describing the exercise as a sham.

The statement read, “We report to the whole world the brazen theft and daylight swindling of Osun people who were criminally denied their rights to vote and be voted for by an anti-people conspiracy among INEC, security agencies and the ruling All Progressive Congress. An unprecedented travesty of justice and the shattering of democratic values are ongoing in Osun state.

“The whole world is witnessing a charade in the name of an election, a deliberate effort at the imposition of a discredited leadership on the suffering people of Osun State through undisguised brutal force, applying all standards, today’s supplementary poll is a non-event as all norms of electoral process was violated.

“Voters were deliberately refused access to polling points at gun points. Those allowed to voting centres were forced to vote for APC. PDP party agents were arrested, beaten up and shut out of polling centres.PDP agents were barred from many units..

“Journalists and election monitors were blocked from accessing many voting areas. Those who attempted gaining access were attacked by hooded thugs.PDP leaders were hounded and arrested. It was a brutal unleashing of force against unarmed election stakeholders.”

Like this: Like Loading...