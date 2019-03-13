Our best will be good enough for Nigeria- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the federal government is doing its best to correct and reverse the terrible mismanagement the country had experienced, “and with some luck, our best will be good enough.”

The president stated this when he received a delegation of non-career Ambassadors, who came to State House, Abuja, to congratulate him on his re-election.

He said Nigeria was trying to live within her means, “so we can improve our lot”.

He said the government was determined to upgrade the country’s profile, both locally and internationally.

President Buhari said it would be inexcusable for the government not to take care of its Ambassadors in their various stations, hence the special attention being paid to the country’s foreign missions.

Ashimiyu Olaniyi, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said President Buhari’s election in 2015, and his recent re-election, “are divine interventions in the affairs of the country.

“You are God-sent. You have always come on stage at the critical moments of our national history to right the wrongs of the past.’’

He added that the President would be remembered “as an astute political leader who does not interfere in the political affairs of states,” noting that the singular quality had given credibility to all elections conducted since 2015.

The delegation said apart from records of achievements in the three focal areas of securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption, “your integrity is responsible for your victory, which we are privileged to celebrate with you today.”

The Ambassadors appreciated the intervention funds that were released to various missions abroad, and pledged continued loyalty and support to the Buhari administration.

