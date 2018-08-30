OVER 10,000 KWANKWASIYYA SUPPORTERS DEFECT TO APC, BURNT RED CAPS

Over 10,000 supporters of Kwankwasiyya group under the auspices of Tricycle Riders Association of Nigeria, Kano state chapter have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressive Congress (APC), Daily Trust can report.

The defection coincided with the day, the National Leader of Kwankwasiyya, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was declaring his ambition to run for president in the 2019 general election.

The defectors, who were received at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium by the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, burnt hundreds of red caps, one of the symbols of Kwankwasiyya movement.

Leader of the defectors, Sani Sharu Dala, said they had dumped PDP and Kwankwasiyya courtesy of the laudable youth empowerment programmes the APC-led government had been introducing it assumed office in 2015.

“We have defected to APC and burnt our red caps to show to the world that we have left Kwankwasiyya and the PDP. We are convinced that the overall leader of the party in the state Dr Ganduje is committed to the plights of the people. We will continue to support the Buhari/Ganduje governments.”

Receiving the defectors, Abbas told them that “APC is your home. It was unfortunate that someone misled you to join PDP for his personal interest. But it is fortunate that you have understood the real motive of Kwankwaso’s decamping to PDP.

“We must thank God that you have returned to your former party. Your return to APC is a clear testimony that people are in total support of President Buhari and Governor Ganduje. You should feel free in APC because it is your homes and we will treat you fairly.”

On his part, the Commissioner for local government, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, assured youths in the state that the Ganduje-led administration would continue to introduce more empowerment programmes that would uplift their living standard.

Garo said Kano state government had so far empowered over one million youths, assuring that more youths would benefit from gesture as the programme was still in progress.

The commissioner urged youth in the state to rally round the Buhari and Ganduje-led administrations, saying the APC government at all levels was determined towards creation of job opportunities for the teaming unemployed Nigerians.

The state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Ganduje administration would not relent in its efforts towards salvaging youths from the bondage of dirty politics.

He said, “Kano state government will do everything humanly possible to improve the lives of youths in the state. While government is putting in its best towards improving your living standard, we expect you to vote for Buhari and Ganduje come 2019 general elections.

“I am confident that Kano youths will not vote for anybody except Buhari and Ganduje because the two leaders have done a lot to them especially in the area of empowerment, sports and entrepreneurship among other areas. Let me state categorically that in as much as the youths will continue to support Ganduje, the governor in return will continue to empower them.”

