Over 200 professors mobilize for Atiku/Obi 2019 ticket

An intelligentsia group, comprising over 200 professors and operating under the name, Anambra Consultative Forum, University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, has thrown its weight in support of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.

A press statement by Prof. E.O.Ezeani, Prof. F.O. Orabueze and Prof. P.U. Okpoko, President, Secretary and Co-convener respectively, said Obi’s vice presidential candidacy was the best for the country at a time like this.

They said that, having dissected the problems of the country, they found the choice of Obi as apposite. While granting dissenting voices the right to their opinions, they said in other climes, people like Obi would have been begged by search parties to come out and salvage the country.

Justifying their position, they said: “What should be uppermost in our minds now is how to salvage this ailing economy and save Nigeria from total collapse. This demands for a personality with proven competence, remarkable legacies, zeal, pedigree, unwavering commitment and strong desire to serve, which Mr. Peter Obi has in abundance. He is not an idealist, but a pragmatist”.

