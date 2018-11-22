Para-Soccer: KNSG donates new Vehicle to Kano Pillars Para-Soccer Team

Kano State Government has donated a new brand 18-Seater Bus to Kano Pillars Para-Soccer team to enhance good performance of the Players.

Since inception of the Ganduje’s administration, Kano Pillars Para-Soccer team has been Championing Para-Soccer competition for over five times in Nigeria and abroad.

Presenting the new Vehicle Key to the team, Kano State Governor *Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje* said the gesture was in fulfilment of the promise made to the team last year to secure a Vehicle to facilitate easy movement of the Players.

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna charged the Players to continue with good performance they had been known for and remain pride to State and the Country in general.

” His Excellency *Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje* is promising you for more motivations in all your future sport competitions and wish you all the best in the coming competition and performance” he said.

Ganduje urged the team to make good use of the Vehicle for the porpuse it has been given to them and reciprocate the gesture by defending their Championship at all times.

He congratulated the Chairman Kano State Sport Commission and Members of his Technical Crew for playing what he called as satisfactory job in all the sporting activities.

Speaking on behalf of the Para-Soccer team, the Executive Chairman Kano State Sport Commission Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima hinted that the Kano Pillars Para-Soccer team has recorded achievements especially with their recent performance at National Para-Soccer league held in Lagos.

” the team has become not only a National Champion but they even represented Nigeria at international Para-Soccer competitions and emerged winners ” he pointed out.

Alh. Ibrahim Galadima said that arrangements had reached advance stage in preparations for the nineteenth edition of the National Sports Festival Scheduled to hold between 6th and 16th December in Abuja.

He said ” in the next two Weeks, our team will be in Abuja for the National Sport Festival and ofcourse we are starting Camping the team a head of time and pray that we will continue to do our best for the State”

Galadima further thanked the State Governor *Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje* for the continious support he had been given to the Sporting activities , assuring that the Commission would do every thing possible to remain top as per as Sport is concern.

The Chaiman concluded by pleading to the State Government to put special allowances for the Players so as to retain them in the team and sustain their good performance.

Like this: Like Loading...