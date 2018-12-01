PDP appoints Dino Melaye, Buba Galadima as spokesman for 2019 presidential campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Dino Melaye and seven others as presidential campaign spokespersons for the 2019 election.

Some of the spokespersons include Kazeem Afegbua, spokesman to former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida; Segun Sowunmi, Atiku Abubakar campaign spokesman; Nnena Ukeje, representative for Bende federal constituency, Abia State.

Buba Galadima, a former National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC); Osita Chidoka, former minister of aviation; Umar Sanni, a Kaduna PDP chieftain; and Akin Osuntokun, deputy chairman of the Nigeria Intervention Movement.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the campaign council named Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River state, as deputy director general, operations, while Taminu Turaki, former presidential aspirant, was made deputy director-general, administration.

Bukola Saraki is the director general of the PDP presidential campaign for 2019.

Other directorates include; contact and mobilisation headed by Austin Akobundu, the national organising secretary; “Youth, Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar; and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji”.

“Others are, Field Operations/Logistics, Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi,” the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...