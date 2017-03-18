National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff has maintained that he won’t resign as suggested by the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of PDP.
Addressing journalists in Agbor, Delta State after a meeting with his National Deputy Chairman, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, on Friday, the former Borno State governor said though he wants PDP to be at peace, but he won’t resign.
Sheriff said, “I can’t resign. I want the PDP to be at peace, but the very man who is talking of resignation today, if I resign will it not be so that he can destroy the PDP? There is no aircraft without a Pilot. There is no ship without a Captain.
“Anybody who tells the Captain of a ship to go down wants the ship to capsize. We don’t want PDP to capsize. PDP will always get their leaders through a democratic electioneering process.
“Anybody or persons you see kicking against the party machinery are agents of distraction and destruction; they have an agenda which they are now letting Nigerians know. Their agenda is not to build, it is something different. This party belongs to us.
PDP Crisis: Sheriff Vows not to Resign
