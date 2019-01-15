PDP: Ekweremadu, Lamido, Makarfi, Dogara, others emerge Technical Advisers to Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and some PDP national chairmanship candidates as Technical Advisers to its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The appointments came after speculations of rift within the campaign emerged.

A statement by the Director, Media & Publicity PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, (PPCO), Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday, listed the advisers as former governor Sule Lamido; former PDP National Chairman Ahmed Makarfi; Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and Ekweremmadu.

The PDP also named Lamido as the Chairman of Elder’s Council for the campaign.

The Council also named a former Acting National Chairman of the party, Kawu Baraje as Technical Adviser to the Director General of the Campaign, Bukola Saraki, while Doyin Okupe was named the Media Adviser to the Director General.

