PDP explains Ebonyi, APC stadium crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled speculations that it denied All Progressives Congress (APC) the use of the Ebonyi state stadium for a rally.

PDP denied allegations credited to National Chairman of APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, that there was a clampdown on the members of APC by the Ebonyi state government.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, issued a statement on the issued on Sunday in Abuja, saying the allegation was not true.

Referring to Oshiomhole’s allegation that members of the APC were locked out of the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, he said the stadium currently undergoing reconstruction was made available to APC for use.

Ologbondiyan said it was on record that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, in the spirit of accommodation earlier ordered the stoppage of work at the stadium to enable the APC to use the stadium for its rally scheduled for Aug. 4.

Ologbondiyan said that the party wrote again to shift its rally to the Aug. 11, and was equally granted by the Governor.

He said it was shocking for Oshiomhole to now allege that members of APC were prevented from using the stadium for an event, which they shifted to a future date.

He said that the PDP knew Oshiomhole was just looking for excuses for failed APC “mini rally in Ebonyi state”.

“Beyond the visible development in the state, Governor Umahi has carried all interests along and this includes the members of the opposition in the state.” (NAN)

