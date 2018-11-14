PDP Finding It Very Difficult To Raise Funds For Atiku’s Campaign- APC Alleges

There is a war of words between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, November 13 over the campaign funding for the 2019 presidential election.

The ruling APC, through its deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, alleged in a statement that Atiku and his party are facing serious difficulties raising funds for his campaigns.

However, the PDP candidate, through his spokesman, Paul Ibe, said money or intimidation will not be an important winning factor in the forthcoming election.

The Punch reports that Nabena claimed that due to the stringent measures put in place by the present administration, the PDP is facing difficulty on how to source funds to run the Atiku presidential campaign.

He further alleged that information available to him showed that the PDP’s hope of sourcing campaign funds from public coffers has been dashed. “The presidential candidate (Atiku) expects the party to provide funds for his campaign.

This is the Buhari era, an era of strict accountability and transparency in the use and application of public funds and not the Jonathan era in 2015 when the national treasury was open to PDP leaders to prosecute the presidential campaign.

“The party leaders are therefore in serious difficulties and dilemma on how to source funds to run the Atiku Presidential Campaign.

“Some financiers of the party expect that the candidate, having bought the ticket with millions of dollars, should have the financial capacity to run his campaign.

“With the candidate’s expectation that it is the party that will fund his campaign, it is now clear that they are at a crossroads and the chickens have come home to roost,” Nabena reportedly said in the statement.

