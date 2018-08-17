PDP having sleepless nights over Buhari’s achievements – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Friday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was having sleepless night over the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and doing everything possible to frustrate the government from achieving a credible election in 2019.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said in a statement in Abuja that the PDP is however hiding behind the yet to be signed Electoral Act amendment bill to draw attention away from the refusal of the Senate President to reconvene the National Assembly to consider the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) budget.

Nabena said: “The PDP has realised that the 2019 elections have been won and lost. If the election is held today, it is clear that the APC will win by a landslide, judging by visible and landmark achievements recorded by President Buhari’s administration.

“This is an apparent fact that gives the PDP sleepless nights, hence its daily lies and propaganda in its desperate, failed and early campaign to attract non- existent votes.”

While condemning the refusal of the NASS to reconvene, the APC said assent to Bills in all democratic governments reflects the prudence and discretion of the president in balancing the powers of key constitutional bodies and understanding the concerns of the executive.

He added: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attempt to hide under the yet-to-be assented Electoral Act Amendment bill is an attempt to draw attention away from the treasonable actions of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who has refused to convene the National Assembly to consider at plenary the crucial 2019 Election Budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly is alive and awaiting assent. However, assent to Bills in all democratic governments reflects the prudence and discretion of the president in balancing the powers of key constitutional bodies and understanding the concerns of the executive.

“While we strongly condemn the abuse of office by the Senate President backed by his PDP cohorts in sabotaging the executive, specifically INEC, all well-meaning Nigerians have a duty to speak up and ensure that the National Assembly performs its constitutional role and not serve an individual’s personal interest and sinister ends of the opposition PDP.”

