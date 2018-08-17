PDP National Chairman, Secondus visits IBB agai…As uncertainty trails partyn

By Our Correspondent

Just within two months, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has paid another private visit to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna, Niger state.

Prince Secondus who arrived Minna International Airport in a chattered aircraft at about 3.00pm was met by General Babangida’s aides who were already waiting fir him.

He was driven straight to the uphill residence of the former President with only two vehicles in the convoy which included a black Prado jeep and a Toyota Camry saloon.

The black Prado was fully tinted thereby making it impossible to know how many people were in it but the Toyota Camry Saloon which led the convoy had four occupants believed to be security personnel.

He arrived at the IBB residence at about 3.34 pm and was immediately ushered into the sitting room where General Babangida was already waiting.

Nobody was allowed into the sitting room for what was described to be a “private” meeting.

The meeting lasted till 8pm Thursday. Curious Journalists who were kept at bay left the arena as there was no information in regards to the visit.

However it was gathered that the visit to the ailing and highly influential former military president may not be unconnected to the Political happenings in the country especially on the Party’s Convention coming up soon.

PDP’s dilemma of deciding a popular presidential candidate that can challenge the popularity of President Muhammadu Buhari has been a subject of nocturnal meetings of recent. While the party is very mindful of maintaining and sustaining it’s fragile unity in view of recent defections to the party characterize by individual ambitions, it is equally very concerned that supporting a less popular, not credible candidate in view of President Buhari’s popularity particularly in the north might be a work over for the APC. If that happens according to pundits, the aim of the massive defections to the PDP will be defeated while the likes of Bukola Saraki, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Suleiman Hunkuyi and several others that defected to the PDP will have their political future hanging in the balance while President Buhari (as a second term president) whom many of them considered as vindictive and highly unpredictable will certainly engaged the EFCC to come after them. Certainly, DESERT HERALD can confirm that many top gladiators of the PDP are confused, they are very much concerned about the political uncertainty ahead of 2019. Keen observers of Nigeria politics in an interview with DESERT HERALD are quick to conclude that if the PDP allowed individual ambitions to consume its slim chances particularly for the coveted office of the president, it may prematurely end the political journey and career of many of them. At the end, many may end up losing everything. They said the challenge before Mr. Secondus as the national chairman of the party in view of the overbearing influence of the likes of Rivers State Governor, Wike in the party is huge and that succeeding in managing such vested interests will be as difficult as the head of a camel to pass through the eye of a needle.

