PDP primaries will be free, fair – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured aspirants to elective positions in 2019 general elections of a level-playing ground in the primaries to be conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party.

He gave the assurance while receiving former Governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, on Friday in his office in Yenagoa.

Jonathan said that with free and fair primaries, no aspirants who lost would be aggrieved but would support others for the progress of the party.

He said that Bafarawa was one of the aspirants he trusted, because of what he had done in Sokoto state as governor.

“As leaders, we must plan for our grandchildren; we don’t have to plan for ourselves, but for the society to grow.

“When you plan for your grandchildren, you do things properly; you will not be in a hurry and the society will grow.

“The more people are interested, the better for the party. If you have only two aspirants in a political party, it is not too good for democracy,” the former president said.

Earlier, Bafarawa, a presidential aspirant in the 2019 election under PDP, had said that Jonathan was instrumental to his becoming a member of PDP in 2014.

