PDP raises alarm as new Police boss embarked on massive Redeployment of AIGs, CPs ahead of elections

… as Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra get new Commissioners

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has raises alarm yesterday during its presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri on recent shake up at the Nigeria Police Force. The PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus said the decision to redeploy AIGs and CPs to new commands few weeks to election is questionable and warm that they will not accept any outcome of rigged election.

But the Force said the redeployment is as a result of the decoration of newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police at the Force Headquarters, today, 6th February, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones, Formations and Commands as follows:

i. AIG Wilson A. Inalegwu – AIG Zone 9, Umuahia

ii. AIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawo – AIG Maritime

iii. AIG Adeyemi O. Ogunjemilusi, mni – Directing Staff NIPPS

iv. AIG Maurice A. Yusuf – AIG Research and Planning

v. AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, mni – AIG Force Intelligence Bureau

vi. AIG Murtala Mani, mni – AIG FORCE CID

vii. AIG Tijani Baba – AIG Zone 7, Abuja

viii. AIG Dibal Yakadi, mni – AIG Zone 5, Benin

ix. AIG Haruna Huzi Mshelia, mni – AIG Zone 3, Yola

x. AIG Mohammed Mustapha – AIG Zone 10, Sokoto

xi. AIG Musa A. Kimo – AIG Zone 6, Calabar

xii. AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni – AIG Zone 11, Osogbo

xiii. AIG Basen Dapiya Gwana – AIG Zone 12, Bauchi

xiv. AIG Karma Hosea Hassan – AIG Staff College, Jos

xv. AIG Folawiyo David, mni – AIG Training & Development

xvi. AIG Zana Ibrahim, mni – Commandant POLAC, Kano

xvii. AIG Chris Ezike – AIG Zone 4, Makurdi

xviii. AIG Moses A. Jitiboh, mni – AIG Investment, FHQ

xix. CP Mu’azu Zubairu – CP Lagos State Command

xx. CP Ahmed Iliyasu – CP Ogun State Command

xxi. CP Mohammed Wakili – CP Kano State Command

xxii. CP Austin Iwero Agbonlahor – CP Cross River Command

xxiii. CP Damian Chukwu – CP Borno Command

xxiv. CP Sumonu Abdulmalik – CP Yobe Command

xxv. CP Asuquo Amba – CP Ekiti Command

xxvi. CP Abiodun Ige – CP Osun Command

xxvii. CP Ibrahim Sabo – CP Niger Command

xxviii. CP Alkasim Sanusi – CP Taraba State

xxix. CP Garba M. Mukaddas – CP Adamawa Command

xxx. CP Omololu Bishi – CP Benue Command

xxxi. CP Bola Longe – CP Nasarawa Command

xxxii. CP Isaac Akinmoyede – CP Plateau Command

xxxiii. CP Aminu I. Saleh – CP Bayelsa Command

xxxiv. CP Adeleke Yinka – CP Delta Command

xxxv. CP Bashir Makama – CP Akwa-Ibom Command

xxxvi. CP Awosola Awotunde – CP Ebonyi Command

xxxvii. CP Belel Usman – CP Rivers Command

xxxviii.CP Bello Makwashi – CP Gombe Command

xxxix. CP Abdulrahman Ahmed – CP Kaduna Command

xl. CP Bala Ciroma – CP FCT Command

xli. CP Akeem Busari – CP Kogi Command

xlii. CP Galadinchi Dasuki – CP Imo Command

xliii. CP Suleiman Balarabe – CP Enugu Command

xliv. CP Dandaura Mustafa – CP Anambra Command

xlv. CP Etim Ene Okon – CP Abia Command

xlvi. CP Ibrahim Kaoje – CP Sokoto Command

xlvii. CP Celestine Okoye – CP Zamfara Command

xlviii. CP Garba Danjuma – CP Kebbi Command

xlix. CP Undie Andie – CP Ondo Command

l. CP Olukolu Sina – CP Oyo Command

li. CP Ali Janga – CP Bauchi Command

lii. CP Rabiu Ladodo – CP Jigawa Command

liii. CP Buba Sanusi – CP Katsina Command

liv. Ag. CP Egbetokun Kayode – CP Kwara Command

lv. Ag. CP Odumosu Akeem – CP Edo Command

The Inspector General of Police charges the AIGs and CPs to diligently and professionally discharge their duties according to the Laws, Rules and Regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect

ACP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA