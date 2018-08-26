Pilot faints mid-air as plane faces fiery thunderstorms

A RyanAir pilot fainted in mid-air as plane was being diverted during a violent thunderstorm

The SUN reports that the pilot fainted in the cockpit while the plane was being diverted because of thunderstorms in Italy.

The pilot had to be rushed to hospital upon landing.

The plane was flying from London Stansted to Palermo in Italy on Thursday evening, but had to land 67 miles away in Trapani due to thunderstorms in the area.

The co-pilot then passed out near the airport and the captain was forced to land the plane himself.

The Sun Online quotes a source as saying that the first officer was “not able to function” and was taken to hospital after being examined by medical staff.

“RyanAir confirmed the staff member “briefly fainted” as the plane was landing and was released from hospital after being assessed by doctors.

“They added that the reason the flight was diverted was due to thunderstorms over Palermo, and had nothing to do with the crew,” The SUN reports.

RyanAir said in a statement: “The first officer on this flight briefly fainted while the aircraft was being landed by the captain at Trapani.

“He was examined by local medical staff and taken to hospital, where he was examined and released shortly thereafter, without suffering any ill effects whatsoever.”

