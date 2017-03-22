Plateau Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Samuel Galadima on Wednesday slumped and died.
He died while jogging along with Governor Simon Lalong, at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.
Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press Affairs, said, “the commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he died.”
Nanle said that the official was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.
“Doctors tried to stabilise him but could not. We have lost him,” he said
The incident occurred a week after Pius Dashe, the Chief Administration Officer, Plateau State Government House, died.
Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Hawaja, also died on February 19.
Plateau Commissioner for Work Dies while Jogging with Governor
Plateau Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Samuel Galadima on Wednesday slumped and died.
He died while jogging along with Governor Simon Lalong, at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.
Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press Affairs, said, “the commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he died.”
Nanle said that the official was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.
“Doctors tried to stabilise him but could not. We have lost him,” he said
The incident occurred a week after Pius Dashe, the Chief Administration Officer, Plateau State Government House, died.
Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Hawaja, also died on February 19.