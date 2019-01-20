POINTS FOR CONCERN AND ACTION

By Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

I am concerned as a democrat who believes that with faithful

and diligent practice of democracy, we can get over most of our

political problems and move steadfastly and surefootedly on the

course of stability, unity of purpose, socio-economic growth and

progress for all.

Democracy becomes a sham if elections are carried out by

people who should be impartial and neutral umpires, but who

show no integrity, acting with blatant partiality, duplicity and

imbecility. For all democrats and those carrying out the

process of elections, there must be the redline that must not be

crossed in tactics and practices of democracy.

I personally have serious doubt about the present INEC’s

integrity, impartiality and competence to conduct a fair, free and

credible election. And if the INEC is willing, will the ruling party

and government allow it? From what we saw and knew about

Osun State gubernatorial election, what was conclusive was

declared inconclusive despite all advice to the contrary. The

unnecessary rerun, if viewed as a test-run for a larger general

election, would lead people to expect incidences of deliberately

contrived, broken or non-working voting machines or card

readers, confusion of voters as to their voting stations,

inadequate supply of voting materials to designated places, 2

long line to discourage voters and turning blind eyes to favour

the blue-eye political party of INEC because the Commission’s

hands will be tied to enable hatchet men and women to perform

their unwholesome assignment.

The transmission and collation of results are subject to interference, manipulation and meddling. If the INEC’s favourite political party wins with all the above infractions, the result will be conclusively declared and if

not, there will be a ‘rerun’, the result of which is known before it

is carried out. I know that I am not alone in being sceptical

about the integrity of INEC and its ability to act creditably and

above board. But we are open to be convinced otherwise.

The joke about INEC would seem real. The INEC was asked if

the Commission was ready for the election and if it expects the

election to be free, fair and credible. The INEC man is reported

as saying in response, “we are ready with everything including

the results!” God save Nigeria! It is up to Nigerians to ensure

that the redline is not crossed in safeguarding our fledgling

democracy. And if crossed, appropriate action must be taken

not to allow our democracy to be derailed.

A friend of mine who is more credulous and who claims to be

close to the Chair of INEC keeps telling me that INEC will

retrieve its image and reputation by conducting the coming

elections with utmost integrity and impartiality. I am not sure as

I believe more in action than in words and in past record than in

promise. The track record of the present INEC is fairly sordid

and all men and women of goodwill and believers in democracy 3

must be prepared for the worst from INEC and their

encouragers and how to get Nigeria out of the electoral morass

that the Commission is driving us into. To be forewarned is to

be forearmed. A battle long forewarned does not embroil the

cripple nor catch him unawares. A word is sufficient for the

wise. The labour of Nigerian democracy heroes must not be in

vain. Some men of God would hold President Buhari to his

word on free, fair, credible and peaceful elections. I am a

realist and I reiterate that I go by track record. Therefore, I am

not persuaded by a track record of hollow words, impunity,

insensitivity and ‘I-couldn’t-care-less’ attitude, or by the

sanctimonious claims of any candidate and his campaign staff.

I will only believe what I see. This is a time for vigilance to fight

to safeguard our votes and defend our democracy. The price

of liberty and sustenance of our democracy is eternal vigilance

and appropriate reaction to ward off iniquities. We must all be

ready to pay that price and not relying on hollow words of

callousness. The derailment of Nigerian democracy will be a

monumental disaster comparable to the disaster of the Nigerian

first military coup.

While Nigerians must not allow such a disaster to happen nor

take such an affront lying low, the international community who

played an admirable role in warning INEC, of course, to no

avail on the Osun State gubernatorial election and who have

been warning all political parties must on this occasion give

more serious warning, send more people to the field to observe

and work out punitive measures against INEC and security 3

must be prepared for the worst from INEC and their

encouragers and how to get Nigeria out of the electoral morass

that the Commission is driving us into. To be forewarned is to

be forearmed. A battle long forewarned does not embroil the

cripple nor catch him unawares. A word is sufficient for the

wise. The labour of Nigerian democracy heroes must not be in

vain. Some men of God would hold President Buhari to his

word on free, fair, credible and peaceful elections. I am a

realist and I reiterate that I go by track record. Therefore, I am

not persuaded by a track record of hollow words, impunity,

insensitivity and ‘I-couldn’t-care-less’ attitude, or by the

sanctimonious claims of any candidate and his campaign staff.

I will only believe what I see. This is a time for vigilance to fight

to safeguard our votes and defend our democracy. The price

of liberty and sustenance of our democracy is eternal vigilance

and appropriate reaction to ward off iniquities. We must all be

ready to pay that price and not relying on hollow words of

callousness. The derailment of Nigerian democracy will be a

monumental disaster comparable to the disaster of the Nigerian

first military coup.

While Nigerians must not allow such a disaster to happen nor

take such an affront lying low, the international community who

played an admirable role in warning INEC, of course, to no

avail on the Osun State gubernatorial election and who have

been warning all political parties must on this occasion give

more serious warning, send more people to the field to observe

and work out punitive measures against INEC and security 4

officials especially the Police and politicians who stand to gain

from INEC’s misconduct, which is obviously encouraged by the

Executive Arm of Government and who must be held

responsible for the violence that will follow. Such measures can

vary from denial and withdrawal of visas from the people

concerned and from their families to other more stringent

measures including their accounts being frozen and taking

them to International Criminal Court, ICC, if violence emanates

from their action or inaction. Nigeria must not be allowed to slip

off the democratic path nor go into anarchy and ruin. No

individual nor group has monopoly of violence or gangsterism.

And we must not forget that in human interaction, reactions are

normally greater than action, though opposite.

It is no use, at this juncture, to keep lamenting about the failure,

incompetence, divisiveness, nepotism, encouragement and

condonation of corruption by Buhari administration as there is

neither redeeming feature nor personality to salvage the

situation within that hierarchy. You cannot give what you don’t

have. Bode George put it bluntly in his statement of December

3, 2018 when he said:

“The other day, the Vice-President of Nigeria,

Professor Yemi Osinbajo – a learned man, an

enlightened person in all parameters – was seen at

various markets in Lagos State and Abuja distributing

N10,000 each to market women. What an absurdity!

It was indeed an obscene display of executive

recklessness and abuse of office. Pray, where did

the money come from? Was it budgeted for in the

appropriation law? In more civilised nations, Osinbajo 5

would have been impeached and prosecuted for

gutting our collective treasury.”

What an act by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria lawyer, number 2

man in the Executive hierarchy; and what is more, a pastor of

one of the Christian movements led by a revered, respected

and upright church leader, Pastor E. A. Adeboye. Osinbajo

must have gone for, “if you can’t beat them, join them”. A great

pity indeed and which makes people ask the questions, “Any

hope?” Yes, for me, there is hope. Osinbajo has shown the

human weakness and proved the saying that the corruption of

the best is the worst form of corruption. His explanation that it

was their government programme can only be construed to be

very shallow and lopsided, if not an outrightly idiotic

programme.

Traders in rural and sub-urban areas of Nigeria are many more

than those in urban areas and they are much poorer than

traders in Lagos, Abuja and other cities. They need more

attention and greater help. Are they to be confined to the heap

of perpetual poverty? What of those who are not traders?

They are not entitled to hand-out and they can languish in

penury? And what about millions who have lost their jobs in the

last three and a half years? The timing is also suspect. Those

who criticise the action are called evil but they are not evil as

they know what they are doing and saying, and they love

Nigeria and Nigerians not less than the likes of Osinbajo. They

are not devils incarnate; they are patriots.

What is the connection between taking the number of PVC

(Permanent Voters Card) of the recipient of the N10,000 doled

out to ‘traders’ and the forthcoming election? There is

something sinister about it, and Professor Osinbajo, of all

people, should know that. With collusion of the INEC officials

and card readers not made to work, anybody quoting the PVC

number may be allowed to vote as the revised Electoral Bill

was not signed. And if that happens all over the country, it will

be massive rigging indeed. The Chairman of INEC must stand

firm and carry out his duties with competence and unbending

neutrality. Card readers must be used without fail and

accreditation must be completed and number ascertained and

made public before voting commences as was done in 2015.

Amina Zakari has become too controversial a figure to be able

to give assurance of free, fair and credible election for INEC.

President Buhari and her family have declared that there is no

blood relationship but there is relationship through marriage

and that is more than enough for the good lady to step aside.

A judge does not sit in judgement over a case once he or she

becomes a cause for controversy or one side in the case has

strongly objected to the judge. Madam Amina Zakari should, in

honour, stay out and not be seen as a source of contamination

of the election. Otherwise, it will be difficulty to deny the

rumour that she is being assigned to Collation Centre for one

duty only – to write out figures that are not results of the voting

in the field on fake results sheets without water mark or on

genuine results sheets which she will have access to as a

Commissioner. Amina Zakari is not the only Commissioner that

can be in the Collation Centre. Let the INEC Chairman act

boldly and impartially and prove his absolute neutrality and

responsiveness to contribute to make the election peacefully

free, fair and credible. His integrity needs to be transparently

demonstrated.

We should remember that there had been reports of INEC

sponsored rigging in the past, and also with INEC officials

through collation and with officials being put in party

coordinators’ dresses and working for the political party

favoured by INEC and also putting the dresses of other parties

on INEC-favoured parties and police uniforms on INEC�favoured parties to rig all the elections for the favoured party.

Like all of us, INEC knows all these and it should devise means

to make sure they do not happen. But will they? One way will

be to only allow card readers to be means of authenticating

voters and where there is no such authentication, it should

mean no voting. The second is to use only identity cards with

watermarks issued by INEC itself to party officials only for

identification of political party coordinators, officials and agents

and not political parties dresses or arm and wrist bands which

anybody can wear for purposes of identification on election duty

or function. Both the Presidency and the National Assembly

must so far be commended for adequately providing funding as

confirmed by INEC, and therefore funding cannot be an excuse

for poor performance by INEC.

President Buhari and his hatchet men in the coming election

think that the judiciary must be primed in their favour. Hence,

the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu

Onnoghen, has been harassed and prosecuted for non�declaration of his assets without following the Constitution and

the law, just to make him conform or set him aside for a Buhari

man to take over or act, as President Buhari and his people

believe no stone should be left unturned to rig Buhari in. It

seems to be a ploy to intimidate the judiciary as a whole in

preparation for all election cases that will go before them.

Where and how will all these stop? Typically, with

overwhelming outrage and condemnation, we are told that the

Presidency denied knowledge of the action. But the Vice�President told us that the President knew of the action on

Saturday night for everything that has been prepared for

Monday morning. Haba VP, it doesn’t happen that way.

Nobody should take such measure against any of the four in

hierarchy below the President or any of his ministers without his

knowledge and indeed his approval. But if that can happen to

the Chief Justice of the Federation, the fifth man in the

hierarchy of government, without the knowledge let alone the

approval of the President, then it speaks for the type of

government we have which means the President is not in

charge let alone being in control and no Nigerian must take

anything for granted. We are all unsafe and insecure under

such an administration. And enough of it! Buhari’s apologists

will not stop at anything to try to cover up his administration’s 9

inadequate performance and character. A constitutional liberal

democracy cannot thrive without an independent and insulated

judiciary from the executive and the legislature. Nigerians must

wake up and stop these acts of wanton desperation tantamount

to mental incapacity to run the affairs of Nigeria wholesomely.

Life and living are anchored on trust. But if I trust you and you

deceive, cheat or disappoint me the first time, it is shame on

you. However, if I allow you to do so the same thing for me the

second time, I do not only have myself to blame, I must be

regarded as a compound fool.

Buhari has succeeded in deceiving us the first time and we will

be fools to allow ourselves to be deceived the second time.

Buba Galadima, who knows Buhari very well as a confidant and

National Secretary of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC,

the Buhari’s party before it joined in forming All Progressives

Congress, APC, has warned us this time around that no matter

what he promises, he cannot change his character and attitude.

He describes him as inflexible, insincere, dubious, intolerant,

never accepts responsibility when things go wrong and

impervious to reason and advice for change. If you cannot

change your mind, you cannot change anything is the assertion

of George Bernard Shaw. Even when figures, facts and

statistics are made clear to Buhari, he keeps repeating what is

untrue, either because he cannot understand or for mischief

purposes and that places him on the level of a pathological liar.

He believes he can get away with impunity and deceit as he 10

seems to have done on many occasions in the past. Buba

Galadima’s position is well complemented by Dr. Auwalu Anwar

on the APC, CPC, TBO and Buhari’s character and attitude in

his yet to be launched book, “Politics As Dashed Hopes in

Nigeria”. It is also a stunning revelation. Anwar clearly pointed

out, “the brazen display of incompetence, insensitivity and

irresponsiveness by delusional party, CPC, leadership at all

levels”. Buhari was the leader of the party. Bola Tinubu’s

statement about Muhammadu Buhari in 2003 is fairly prophetic,

“Muhammadu Buhari is an agent of destabilisation, ethnic bigot

and religious fanatic who, if given the chance, would ensure the

disintegration of the country. His ethnocentrism would

jeopardise Nigeria’s national unity.”

Junaid Mohammed was eloquent on the issue of nepotism. But

if as we were told that Buhari is nepotic because he does not

trust others, why should others trust him to continue to put their

fate and life in his hand. Trust begets trust. They cannot be

trusted for ‘sensitive’ appointment but they can be sent out to

campaign for his re-election. Who is fooling who?

What is happening under Buhari’s watch can be likened to what

we witnessed under Gen. Sani Abacha in many ways. When

Abacha decided that he must install himself as Nigerian

President by all means and at all costs, he went for broke and

surrounded himself with hatchet men who on his order and in

his interest and at high costs to Nigeria and Nigerians maimed, 11

tortured and killed for Abacha. Buhari has started on the same

path in mad desperation.

From available intelligence, we have heard of how Buhari and

his party are going about his own self-succession project. They

have started recruiting collation officers who are already

awarding results based on their projects to actualise the

perpetuation agenda in which the people will not matter and the

votes will not count. It is the sole reason he has blatantly

refused to sign the revised Electoral Reform Bill into law.

His henchmen are working round the clock in cahoots with

security and election officials to perfect their plan by computing

results right from the ward to local government, state and

national levels to allot him what will look like a landslide victory

irrespective of the true situation for a candidate who might have

carried out by proxy presidential debate and campaigns.

The current plan is to drape the pre-determined results with a

toga of credibility. It is also planned that violence of

unimaginable proportion will be unleashed in high voting

population areas across the country to precipitate re-run

elections and where he will be returned duly elected after

concentration of security officials as it happened in Osun State.

We are monitoring them and we call on all democrats across

the world to keep an eye on the unfolding anti-democratic

agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is the time for

preventive measures to be taken otherwise Nigeria may be 12

presented with a fait accompli with impunity and total disregard

of all pleas.

His scheme bears eloquent testimony to this road similar to

Abacha whom he has praised to high heavens and as an arch�supporter and beneficiary from Abacha, he has seen nothing

wrong done by him. It is clear from all indications that Buhari is

putting into practice the lessons he learned from Abacha.

Buhari has intimidated and harassed the private sector,

attacked the National Assembly and now unconstitutionally and

recklessly attacked and intimidated the Judiciary to cow them to

submission.

I was a victim of Abacha’s atrocities against Nigeria and

Nigerians – high and low. At the height of Abacha’s

desperation for perpetual power, he did not brook any criticism

because Nigeria was seen as his personal property. You must

go along with him or be destroyed. All institutions for ensuring

security, welfare and well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians

particularly the Police, the Military and the Department of State

Services (DSS) were abused and misused to deal with critics of

Abacha and non-conformists with Abacha.

Today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions

are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari

and to derail our fledgling democracy. EFCC, Police and Code

of Conduct Tribunal are also being equally misused to deal with

those Buhari sees as enemies for criticising him or as those

who may not do his bidding in manipulating election results.

Criticism, choice and being different are inherent trade mark of

democracy. If democracy is derailed or aborted, anarchy and

authoritarianism will automatically follow.

Today, as in the day of Abacha, Nigerians must rise up and do

what they did in the time of Abacha. Churches and Mosques

prayed. International community stood by us Nigerians. I was a

beneficiary and my life was saved. Well-meaning Nigerians

took appropriate actions and made sacrifices, some supreme,

some less than supreme but God had the final say and He took

the ultimate action.

God of Nigeria is a living God and a prayer-answering God.

Nigerians must cry out to God to deliver Nigeria. Here again, I

have been threatened with arrest and extermination but I will

not succumb to intimidation or threats. Maybe I should remind

those who are using probe as a threat that I have been probed

four times by EFCC, ICPC, House of Representatives and the

Senate and Buhari has access to reports of these probes. But I

have also challenged Buhari and the criminals around him to

set up a probe on the same allegations and I will face such

probe in public. But I know that these criminals cannot

withstand a Police inquiry let alone clinical probe on the past

public offices they held. My fervent prayer is that President

Buhari may live to see the will and purpose of God for Nigeria.

My final appeal to him is to desist from evil with manipulation

and desperation because evil has repercussion especially as

man who should watch and be mindful of his self-acclaimed

and packaged integrity. At the end of the day, those who goad

you on will leave you in the lurch. You will be left alone, naked

and unheralded. In defeat, which must be Buhari’s fear leading

to desperation, he and his co-travellers can still maintain

modicum of decency, and exhibit fear of God in their actions.

We have been told that governance has been abdicated to a

cabal. Now, campaigning has been abdicated to ‘jagaban’.

And it is being authoritatively stated that he would not join any

presidential debate. Nigerians will not allow the elections to be

abdicated to INEC and Police to give us false and manipulated

results. I personally commend the President for yielding to

popular outcry to let the former Inspector-General of Police,

Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, go when he is due as he had the track

record and history of being assigned to rig elections for the

incumbent. It was alleged that he was sent to Kano for that

purpose in 2015. He was already deploying his Commissioners

of Police on similar mission before his exit. We must all

encourage the new Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed

Adamu, to tread the path of professionalism, even-handedness,

respect and new image for the Police.

While Nigeria must appreciate Buhari for the little he has done

and allow him to depart for home in peace if he allows free, fair,

peaceful and credible elections, we must also tell ourselves that

Nigeria deserves better at this point in time than what Buhari is

capable of offering. History will note that he has been there.

Nigeria now needs a man with better physical and mental

soundness, with an active mind and intellect.

Let me say again that Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and

exists for the benefit of all Nigerians and non-Nigerians who

desire to live or do business in and with Nigeria. The attitude of

“it is my turn and I can do what I like” with impunity will not last

because Nigeria is created by God and it will outlive all evil

machinations and designs against the overall interest of

Nigeria.

Before I conclude, let me assert that the security situation has

deteriorated with kidnapping everywhere and Boko Haram

more in action and nobody should deceive Nigerians about this.

With the teaming up of Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West

Africa Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram is stronger today

militarily than they have ever been. Boko Haram has also been

empowered by the Nigerian government through payment of

ransom of millions of dollars which each administration

disingenuously always denies. With ISIS being liquidated in

Iraq and Syria, Africa is now their port of concentration. Soon,

they may take over Libya which, with substantial resources, is

almost a totally failed state. When that happens, all African

countries North of Congo River will be unsafe with serious

security problems. The struggle must be for all West African,

Central African, North African and most East African States.

Nigeria has to play a vanguard role in this struggle as we have

much to lose. This administration has reached the end of its wit

even in handling all security issues, but particularly Boko

Haram issue, partly due to misuse of security apparatus and

poor equipment, deployment, coordination and cooperation.

Finally, those Nigerians that are being intimidated or threatened

by this Administration must trust in God and stand firm. Tough

times do not last forever, but tough people invariably survive

tough times. This is a tough time for almost all Nigerians in

different respects, but the people’s will shall triumph. All people

who have registered to vote with their PVCs must never allow

anybody or anything to deny or deprive them of the right of

performing their fundamental civic duty of voting and sustaining

democracy. Establishment of democracy and its sustenance is

second to attainment of independence in our political life,

leaving out the victory of the civil war. We shall overcome.