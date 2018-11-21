Police arraign businessman for allegedly raping a minor

A 62-year-old businessman, Donatus Deshi, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl was on Wednesday arraigned before an Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos.

Mr Deshi, who lives in Angwan Rukuba, was charged with one count of rape of a minor, an act which the police said contravened the provisions of Section 282 of the Penal Code.

The police prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that father of the victim, one Mr Adukuchili, of the same address, reported the matter at the Nasarawa Gwom police station on July 15.

Mr Gukwat said the accused allegedly lured the girl into his room and raped her.

He alleged that the accused after raping the girl gave her N200 and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

He added that the act contravened section 282 of the Penal Code an offence which attracts up to 14 years imprisonment if convicted.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The judge, Lawal Suleiman, after listening to his plea, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 and a surety in like sum.

Mr Suleiman ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must submit to the court a copy of his driver’s license or permanent voter’s card with two recent passport photographs.

He thereafter adjourned till December 3 for hearing.

