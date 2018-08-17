Police arrest five for ‘impregnating’ mentally challenged

Five people have been arrested for allegedly impregnating a mentally challenged woman, Amina Isma’il, in Unguwan Rogo area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The names of the suspects are: Ibrahim Aliyu, Sabi’u Umar, Ila Isma’il, Dahiru Maishayi and Malam Alajeje.

The alleged victim, about 35 years old, was said to have been reportedly seduced with a ‘token’ by the suspects, who then had sex with her several times over a period of time.

The victim later got pregnant after which she gave birth to a baby girl.

One of the suspects was contacted on the matter by a family member of the victim and he reportedly accepted the pregnancy. But upon delivery, he declined accepting the baby, an action that provoked the parents of the victim to seek police intervention.

At the Anguwan Rogo Police Division, an inspector investigating the case, who gave his name as Bala confirmed the incident.

He said the police started investigating the matter after the suspects were brought in by the local vigilante group.

”The suspects were first brought by members of vigilante group whom the guardian reported to before they were brought to the police station. Usually, when issues of this nature occur, the vigilante group and other members of the community report to us for further action,” he said.

One of the victim’s family members, Ibrahim Babawo gave an insight into the allegations.

”The whole thing began in the early ours of Tuesday, that was around 5am. The woman (victim) was about to throw away the newborn when suddenly seen by my neighbor, who then intercepted and took the baby and mother to her house and did the needful,” he said.

Mr Babawo said that following a ‘through investigation’ by the family, they found out that the five suspects were responsible for the scandal.

According to him, all suspects ‘admitted’ their involvement.

He however added that an investigation revealed that an attempt was made by the suspects to abort the baby.

