Police Nab Bandits Commanders, Kidnappers of Sheikh Alqarkawi

By JIMOH MOSHOOD

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, concerned with the new surge in violent crimes, such as kidnap, killings, Armed robberies of innocent Commuters/travellers and villagers in villages and towns along Abuja- Kaduna –Birnin Gwari- Funtua – Zamfara state few weeks back, re-gird operations Absolute Sanity with the deployment of more operatives and investigators of IGP Special Tactical Squad to unravel and arrest those behind the heinous and dastardly acts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Special Tactical Squad was mandated by the Inspector General of Police to flush out these new set of bandits and adopt a new Crime prevention and control strategies to bring in new impetus to the fight against banditry and other violent crimes that have claimed the lives of many innocent Nigerians in FCT, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Kogi, Benue, and Some parts of Plateau States.

A total number of Thirty One (31) suspects (in six (6) different gangs) including Three (3) Commanders of bandits killing innocent people in Zamfara state and those responsible for the kidnap of Sheik Mohammed Ahmed Alqarkawi in Kaduna State and collection of Twelve Million Naira ransom before he was released, Twenty Two (22) AK 47 Rifles, One (1) LAR Rifle, Two (2) single Barrel Guns, One (1) Locally made Pistol and One (1) Dane Gun and Two Hundred and Forty Seven (247) round of Ammunition were recovered from them. Most of the suspects listed below confessed to the criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes they were alleged. Most of the victims, some of whom were rescued from their captivities have equally identified them as those responsible for the kidnaps, Armed robberies and Car snatching of their vehicles.

1st Gang – Kidnapped for ransom and Armed robbery gang

(i). Shefiyu Abdullahi (gang leader)

(ii) Umar Suleiman aka Wada

EXHIBITS: Two (2) AK 47 rifles recovered from them.

These suspects were arrested after a gun battle with the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad on the 16th August, 2018. During exchange of fire Three (3) of the suspects were killed by the Team. The suspects confessed to be responsible for the kidnap of Sheik Mohammed Ahmed Alqarkawi and collection Twelve Million Naira (#12,000,000.00). They also confessed to be members of gang that ambushed and killed four Police men attached to IRT in Kaduna State. Investigation into the matter is being concluded and suspects will be arraigned in Court.

2nd Gang Zamfara killing arrested 9th August, 2018

SUSPECTS

(i). Yinusa Musa aka (Mukoro )– Sectional Cmdr of the bandits in Zamfara

(ii) Abubakar Sanni (aka Zandari)- Sectional Cmdr of the bandits in Zamfara

(iii) Mohammed Abubakar (aka Mujuma)

(iv) Umar Sani

(v) Abubakar Mohammed Kata

EXHIBITS

(i) Seven (7) AK47 rifles recovered from them

(ii) One Hundred and Twenty Seven (127) ammunition

This gang confessed to have been responsible for series of attacks and killing of innocent people in villages and towns in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi States. They also engaged in cattle rustling, kidnaps for ransom and armed robberies in the mentioned States. Efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. They will be charged to Court on completion of investigation.

3rd Gang – confessed to be members of the gang that ambushed and killed about Eleven (11) Soldiers in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State last year

Suspects:

(i) Jafaru Alh. Ahmadu – (Gang leader) not available for the parade but in police custody

(ii) Three (3) other suspects names withheld (Two (2) of whom died during gun duel when they ambushed the operatives of the STS while the last is still in Police custody.

EXHIBITS:

Two (2) AK47 Riffles recovered from them.

Investigation is ongoing into the various violent crimes that have been committed by the gang. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

4th Gang Kidnap for ransom/ armed robbery Gang

Suspects:

i. Yusuf Mohammed ( Gang leader) not available for the parade

ii. Auta Bello

iii. Nnamdi Mbadiwe

iv. Adamu Rabiu

Exhibits:

(i) Two (2) AK 47 rifles

The suspects confessed to be responsible for killings of innocent people travelling between Birnin Gwari and Zamfara State. The second suspect Auta Bello volunteered confessional statement indicating he has supplied several fire arms and ammunition to about Eleven (11) sub-Commanders in Zamfara State. The first suspect Yusuf Mohammed ( Gang leader) also confessed to have been responsible with his cohorts for kidnap and killings in Ruga forest, Bakori, Katsina State.

5th Gang. CAR SNATCHERS ARRESTED IN KADUNA AND KANO STATES

Suspects:

(i) Ibrahim Usman aka Sanni

(ii) Ahmed Isah aka Manchi

(iii) Mohammed Abubakar

(iv) Abdulmalik Alhaji

(v) Isah Sanni

(vi) Bashir Buda

(vii) Lawal Shuaibu

EXHIBITS

1 A Toyota Corolla

2 A Rav 4 Jeep

These suspects were arrested after a tip off and in their possession were recovered Two (2) exotic cars listed above snatched at gun point from some victims within Kaduna and Kano states. They confessed to the crime and will soon be arraigned in court. Members of the public whose cars were snatched at gun point with the make and description of the vehicles listed to go to STS office at Guzape junction, Abuja with proof of ownership for identification and collection.

6th Gang: Kidnappings/Armed Robbery Gang

Suspects:

i. Abubakar Abdullahi aka jaleel (Commander)

ii. Yusuf Iliyasu (2I/c Commander)

iii. Dauda Saleh

iv. Usman Abubakar (aka Mantu)

v. Mohammed Ruwa

vi Umar Alhaji Mohammed

This gang were arrested in Lapai LGA of Niger State. Two (2) victims were rescued from them. They confessed to specialized in kidnapping of women

Exhibits:

(i) Two (2) AK 47 rifles

(ii) And Two (2) Single Barrel guns were recovered from them.

7th Gang. Threatens their victims with Police arrest and therby extorting money from them.

Suspects:

(i). Audu Suleiman

(ii) Awal Mustapha

(iii) Umar Lawal

(iv) Bello Lawal

These two (2) suspects with others at large usually threatened innocent people that Police is coming to arrest them and use the deceit to extort huge sum of money from them. Some of the victims have made statements to the Police investigators, they will be charged to Court on completion of the investigation.

The IGP Special Tactical Squad since inception on the 26th June, 2016 by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, has arrested more than One Thousand (1,000) suspects for direct involvement in kidnappings, armed robberies, cattle rustling, killings of innocent Nigerians etc in mostly States of Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi. Virtually all the suspects were arraigned in court and most of them convicted while others were remanded to Prison custody and their trials ongoing.

Ag. DCP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

Like this: Like Loading...