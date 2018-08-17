Premium Times reporter regains freedom

Mr. Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with the popular online publication, Premium Times, who was detained on Tuesday has been released on bail by the Kubwa Grade 1 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

He was granted the bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ogundipe, who was represented in court by Mr. Jide Ogunye, met the bail conditions, had been released.

The Nigeria Police Force had said Ogundipe was being investigated and prosecuted for theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents.

Ogundipe was arrested on Aug. 14 for alleged publication of the Inspector-General of police interim report on the investigation on the former Director-General of DSS, Lawal Daura.

Daura had authourised operatives of the DSS to lay siege to the National Assembly.

A The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said on Thursday in Abuja that the documents were inimical to state and national security.

He added that the documents could jeopardise peace, breakdown of law and order capable of causing crisis in the country.

Moshood said that Ogundipe was also being investigated and prosecuted under other offences which violate Official Secret Act, Cyber Crime Act, and the Penal Code Law for which he has volunteered statements and standing trial.

He said that he was arrested on completion of preliminary investigation and promised that he would be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction in the FCT in less than 24 hours.

The spokesman said that he was remanded in police custody and the case was adjourned to Aug. 20.

“The Nigeria Police force as a law abiding organisation will continue to ensure that the Rule of Law and its supremacy which are essentials of democracy prevails at all times,” he said.

He said that individual or group of persons who violate the law must be brought to justice.

Moshood added that the force would also ensure that all Nigerians irrespective of profession, practice or carrier are subject to the same Law.

