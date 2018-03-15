President Buhari Meets Saraki, Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday March 15 met with principal officers of the National Assembly.

The meeting had in attendance Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, took place at the conference room of the office of the wife of the president at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming amidst the increasing dispute between the legislature and the executive on issues such as the electoral act and the Peace Corps.

The meeting began at about 9 p.m.