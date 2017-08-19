President Buhari Returns to Nigeria Today

BY OBUTE JAMES

President Muhammadu Buhari will todsy August 19, retun to Nigeria from London where he has been receiving medical attention since May 7.

President Buhari is also scheduled to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Monday, August 21, 2017..

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement earlier today, Saturday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

“The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

“President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”