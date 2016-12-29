BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 09:54
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

About the author

Admin2

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editorial

Colours of Corruption in Nigeria

July 01, 2015

Is Nigeria really broke?

July 01, 2015

The Man Buhari: His Past, Present And Future

June 02, 2015

2015 polls: Journalist urges radio stations to abide by broadcast code

January 19, 2015

Useful Links

Recent Posts

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

December 29, 2016
FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

December 28, 2016
Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki

Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity – Saraki

December 25, 2016
Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

December 24, 2016

Federal Govt. to Establish Military Formations in Southern Kaduna

December 22, 2016

Facebook

Weather

loading...

Kaduna

Dec29 09:54
  1. Humidity 0%
  2. Pressure 0
  3. Winds mph
now
0℃

    Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/desert7709/public_html/wp-content/themes/goodnews5/framework/functions/weather.php on line 212

Archives

Posts In Images

  • President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
  • FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
  • Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
  • Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
  • We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC
  • Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors
  • Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’
  • Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report
  • 2017 Budget is Budget of Recovery & Growth - Buhari
  • Call 112 If Anyone Attempts to Commit Suicide over MMM Collapse - Emergency Agency

Newsletter

Video

Advertising

2015 Developed By DARUSSALAM  &   Duniyar Computer