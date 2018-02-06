Presidential Election to Come Last as National Assembly Adopts Reordered Sequence of Election

BY OBUTE JAMES

The National Assembly

Conference Committee on

Electoral Act (amendment)

Bill on Tuesday February 6 adopted the reordered sequence of the

2019 General Elections,

making National Assembly election first and presidential election

last.

The House of

Representatives had few

weeks ago, began process to

amend the Electoral Act 2010

with the inclusion of section

25(1) in the law.

This was to reorder the

sequence of the elections, to

commence with National

Assembly, followed by

governorship and State House

of Assembly, and Presidential

as last.

This is against the sequence

rolled out by Independent

National Electoral

Commission (INEC) late 2017,

which put Presidential and

National Assembly elections

first and governorship and

state assembly to follow.

The Chairman of Senate

Committee on INEC, Suleiman

Nazif, said that the bill did

not in any way violate any

provisions of Section 76 of

the 1999 Constitution which

empowered INEC to fix dates

and conduct elections.

He said the words

“empowering INEC” to that

effect were duplicated in the

bill just as powers conferred

on the National Assembly by

section 4 (2) of the

Constitution were exercised

in relation to rescheduling of

elections.

Mr. Nazif said that inclusion

of section 25(1) which

changed the sequence of election

different from the one earlier released by INEC had not violated any provisions of the laws governing the operations of

the electoral body.

In his contribution, Chairman,House of

Representatives Committee on INEC,

Edward Pwajok, said that what the

House concurred with the Senate as was very necessary in giving credibility to

the electoral process.

“The sequence of election provision in the bill is not targeted at anybody but aimed at giving credibility to the electoral process.