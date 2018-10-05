Protests in Daura as APC imposes President Buhari’s nephew as House of Reps candidate

Constituents of Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu Federal Constituency on Thursday took to the street to protest the imposition of Fatuhu Muhammad, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of ruling APC.

This paper gathered that the constituents are challenging the party leadership’s decision to impose Mr Mohammed against any one of the five aspirants.

Salisu Daura, one of the aspirants told this paper that the party leaders asked them to withdraw or “suffer crushing defeat”, citing orders from the above to ensure the emergence of the president’s nephew as candidate.

“Last night, we were told that all delegates were instructed from the above to support Fatuhu. With this order, it is clear the party has decided toe the path of nepotism against that of qualification and popularity,” he said.

In a joint statement signed by the three of the remaining aspirants, Salisu Daura, Aminu Jamu and Kabir Abdullahi, on Thursday, the trio criticized the state government and party for injustice, bias and subversion of electoral process.

“It is sad and unfortunate that the government of Katsina State and the entire APC machinery have taken sides with all plans perfected to subvert the electoral process in favour of an anointed candidate.

“We view this as an affront to democracy and good governance and replay of the years of the locust (ie PDP). In defence of democracy therefore we have decided to totally reject the processes so far put in place for the election and call for a direct primary election.

“We will institute legal processes that are expected to rectify this anomaly.

“Finally, we call on all our supporters to be law-abiding and shun all indecent and illegal behaviours in the days ahead,” the statement said.

