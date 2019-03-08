R. Kelly arrested for failure to pay child support

Shortly after his emotional interview with CBS’ Gayle King Wednesday, multiple award-winning American singer and songwriter, R. Kelly, was rearrested, this time for failure to pay child support.

The disgraced singer was escorted to jail after he told the judge he could not pay $161,000 in child support to his three children with ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

Kelly’s interview which expressed mixed feelings of anger and tears, was his first after he was arrested last month on allegations of sexually abusing three girls and a woman.

In February, the 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault filed against him after seven women including his ex-wife appeared on a weighty documentary series titled “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The singer must pay the full amount to get out of jail, Cook County Sheriff’s spokesman Sam Randall said, following a court hearing over a Wednesday deadline for the money to be paid, a report by Reuters cited.

According to AP News, Darryll Johnson, Kelly’s publicist said the embattled singer was prepared to pay $50,000 to $60,000. He said Kelly did not have the whole amount because he has not been able to work.

In Wednesday’s interview, Kelly who broke down right in the middle of his defence tried to sway public opinion about his already tainted image.

He said “I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I am fighting for my f*#king life.”

Kelly who blamed people going back to the past to ruin his career said these allegations are affecting his relationship with his children.

“I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can’t do it because of the sex abuse allegations. You all just don’t want to believe it,” he said angrily.

Kelly’s next hearing in the child support case is on March 13 and his next court date on the sex abuse charges is March 22, Reuters revealed.

