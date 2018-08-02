RENOWN KADUNA ISLAMIC CLERIC, SHEIKH AHMAD ALGARKAWY, STUDENTS KIDNAPPED

By DESERT HERALD

As Nigeria’s internal security continued to deteriorate despite unprecedented monthly spending by the Muhammadu Buhari administration and as cases of kidnapping, abduction, incessant killings by armed bandits becomes rampant particularly in northern Nigeria to an alarming level that whenever it so happens (almost on a daily basis) is now no longer news, DESERT HERALD can confirm that the latest casualty of the security threat that is consuming the nation, a popular and respected Kaduna Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Algarkawy has been kidnapped by unknown gun men.

Credible information gathered by DESERT HERALD revealed that Sheikh Algarkawy and few of his students were attacked by the kidnappers during their routine visit to their Islamic foundation farm in the outskirts of Kaduna on Thursday afternoon. Though details of their whereabouts is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report, this paper was reliably told that the kidnappers have requested for ransom as a precondition of releasing the cleric. Tension is already high in his Unguwan Ma’azu Islamic development centre where Algarkawy has not only transformed the area through teachings and instilling good moral conduct that has touched virtually every home in Kaduna.

While the federal government is encouraging citizens to go back to farm, there are several incidences during the last three years of kidnappers abducting farmers in their farmlands or such farm produce often diverted even before cropping by criminal elements due largely to increased hunger and poverty in the land. As a result, many farmers with farms in locations that are not secured had to abandon farming for fear of their personal security and that of their loved ones.

DESERT HERALD will update you on this largest unfortunate kidnapping of Sheikh Algarkawy and his students as development unfolds.

