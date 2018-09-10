Renowned Kaduna Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Baba-Tune dies at 75

A renowned Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Usman Baba-Tune, is dead.

This paper reports that the scholar died on Monday evening at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika following protracted illness. Baban-Tune has spent the last two weeks on admission and was said to have undergone chemotherapy during the period.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi had visited the late scholar last week Sunday at the hospital. He was recuperating very well during the visit and even told Sheikh Gumi that he is due to be discharged in two days time. Baban-Tune was full of praises and prayers to late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi during the visit,

Until his death, Baban-Tune was the Chief Imam of NNPC Jumaat Mosque in Kaduna and had served as Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Imams.

The cleric who died at the age of 75, left behind two wives and 21 Children.

He has been buried at Dambo cemetery in Zaria.

