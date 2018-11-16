Report reveals SSS asks Buhari to prosecute Oshiomhole

The State Security Service, SSS, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly receiving at least $55million in bribes before and after the party primaries all over the country.

This paper had exclusively reported that the APC national chairman is believed to have received a total of $55 million as bribe from aspirants, just as some party chieftains claim it is $80 million.

According to report, $17 million is what Oshiomhole allegedly received as a bribe from Zamfara: $10 million for him, $7 million shared between Farouk Adamu, former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives; Niyi Adebayo, former Governor of Ekiti State. He received from other party chieftains, too.

“Adamu was the collection coordinator,” said the source.

“Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, gave $3 million; Rochas Okorocha, Governor of the state, offered $500,000 but it was rejected; Dapo Abiodun, the APC candidate in Ogun State, paid $5 million. The DSS also said some of the money was paid into Oshiomhole’s niece’s account.”

It is unclear if Mr Buhari would follow the recommendation of the SSS for Mr Oshiomhole’s prosecution.

However, it was gathered that there is pressure from Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the APC, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to give the national chairman a soft landing.

“Their thought is that with the 2019 election so close, such upheaval will not be in the interest of the party’s aspiration for victory,” the source said.

