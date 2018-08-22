Reps gather signatures to remove Tinubu’s loyalist, Femi Gbajabiamila

For making a sinister move to impeach the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, lawmakers on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are now launching a counter move to remove the House majority leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Already, the lawmakers who are mostly from the North have gathered almost the required number of signatures to actualize their objective.

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila Addessed journalists after Meeting with Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja…Wednesday night

Our sourced that the plan might be carried out in less than no time from now.

According to sources within the APC caucus in the House, Gbajabiamila’s sins included a clandestine move to initiative an impeachment move against Speaker Dogora who enjoys more than a bipartisan support of the members of the House; and an alleged insubordination of even the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Lasun and other well placed members of the caucus by Lagos State representative.

The lawmakers are aggrieved that Gbajabiamila has been meeting with the Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole and other party leadership unilaterally without carrying many of them along.

He is also said to be sidelining many of the members of the caucus who were perceived to be supportive of Dogara’s leadership.

Recall that Gbajabiamila, a stooge of the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tunubu contested the speakership position with Dogara in 2015 and lost.

The pressure from both the presidency and the APC leadership eventually paved way for his current position.

One of the sources who is a ranking member of APC from north west said:

“We are already collating signatures for his removal as majority leader.

“Let me tell you, Femi has never followed Dogara wholeheartedly , he continued to plot against the Speaker including telling lies during the NEC meeting in November last year with the president in attendance before the Chief Whip Alhassan Doguwa lambasted him.

“What happened to Lawal Daura will surely happen to Femi because we won’t allow him to plunge the House into crisis.”

Like this: Like Loading...