ROC ON Man City star Kevin De Bruyne joins Lukaku at Jay Z’s Roc Nation agency

They will look after the Belgian’s interests away from the pitch after he agreed a new five-year deal to stay at the Etihad Stadium a year ago

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has become the latest Premier League star to join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency.

The Manchester City midfielder, 27, has a commercial tie-up with the company owned by the hip-hop mogul.

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne has joined Jay Z’s Roc Nation

They will look after his interests away from the pitch after he agreed a new five-year deal to stay at the Etihad Stadium a year ago, which was negotiated by his long-term agent Patrick De Koster.

De Bruyne joins his Belgium team-mate Romelu Lukaku at Roc Nation, who have a huge presence in American sport and have been trying to break into football.

Their current clients also include Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

Lukaku has secured a lucrative boot deal with Puma since joining the agency and has been one of the faces of the sportswear giants.

De Bruyne, 27, has a long-term deal with Nike but his branding potential is seen as enormous since returning to the Premier League and playing a key role in City’s success

