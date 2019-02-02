Sack the Cabal in Your Cabinet Now, Sagay Tells Buhari

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack those he described as the cabal in his cabinet, saying they have been the clog in the wheel of progress of the administration.

Sagay made the call yesterday evening after delivering the convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

Sagay who spoke with journalists, said: â€œCabal has no business being in the presidency and as such, they should be fished out and flushed out.â€

He, however, declined to mention the names of those in the cabal, but insisted that â€œthey are not helpful to the government, everybody is complaining about them.

Speaking on the Abdulrasheed Maina saga, Sagay said those behind his recall to the civil service should also be identified and punished, stressing that the matter had not been swept under the carpet.

He, however, said the problem with the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension did not start with the Buhari administration, adding that the government was determined to get to the root of his reinstatement to the satisfaction of all Nigerians.

Sagay advised that Nigeria should stay with President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajoâ if the country was to get to the promised land.

â€œBuhari and Osinbajo have absolute integrity, if we donâ€™t use them now I donâ€™t know when next we will have leaders like them. All my hopes are on Buhari in 2019.â€

He, however, said the president should be firmer, adding that â€œwe need a little dose of autocracy if we want to develop.â€

Earlier, while delivering his lecture titled: â€˜Nigeria: The Travails of An Animal Kingdom,â€™ Sagay said the elite were to blame for the problems of the country, adding that the quality of the political elite had continued to decline in Nigeria since after the First Republic.