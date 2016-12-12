Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday sympathized with victims of the uncompleted Reigners Bible Church, which collapsed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.
Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicly, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, commiserated with Governor Udom Emmanuel, who narrowly escaped the unfortunate incident, the Christian Community and all those who were directly affected.
While praying for speedy recovery for those still receiving medical attention in hospitals, Saraki called for urgent and thorough investigation to determine both the remote and immediate cause of the building collapse.
“It is so sad that this incident claimed precious lives of innocent worshippers and injured scores of others,” Saraki said. “This was certainly an avoidable occurrence, the more reason relevant state and federal authorities should urgently launch an investigation to unravel the mechanical, environmental and human factors responsible for the incident.
“I believe such investigation, if sincerely done, will help us to guide against this unnecessary waste of lives, injuries and damage to property in the future. My heart goes out to all the victims, the Christian Community in Akwa Ibom State and the entire people of the state,” Saraki said.
Saraki Commiserates With Victims of Uyo Church Collapse
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday sympathized with victims of the uncompleted Reigners Bible Church, which collapsed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.
Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicly, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, commiserated with Governor Udom Emmanuel, who narrowly escaped the unfortunate incident, the Christian Community and all those who were directly affected.
While praying for speedy recovery for those still receiving medical attention in hospitals, Saraki called for urgent and thorough investigation to determine both the remote and immediate cause of the building collapse.
“It is so sad that this incident claimed precious lives of innocent worshippers and injured scores of others,” Saraki said. “This was certainly an avoidable occurrence, the more reason relevant state and federal authorities should urgently launch an investigation to unravel the mechanical, environmental and human factors responsible for the incident.
“I believe such investigation, if sincerely done, will help us to guide against this unnecessary waste of lives, injuries and damage to property in the future. My heart goes out to all the victims, the Christian Community in Akwa Ibom State and the entire people of the state,” Saraki said.