Saraki Kicks Ali Ndume Out as Senate Leader

BY OBUTE JAMES
The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki on Tuesday announced the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as the Senate Majority Leader.
while reading a letter which Saraki claimed was written by APC caucus, he said Ndume was removed and has been replaced by Senator Ahmed Lawan, from Yobe State.
Ndume represents Borno South Senatorial District. He recently kicked against the rejection of Ibrahim Magu by the Senate. Magu also hails from Borno State.
Shortly after the announcement of his removal as Senate Leader, Ndume told National Assembly journalists that he was not aware of any meeting where the decision to remove him was taken.
Though Ndume kicked against the rejection of Magu as EFCC Chairman by the Senate, it is an open secret that Saraki decided to remove him in order to protect his seat as the Senate President. This is because of the alleged “rising popularity of Ndume” and the lack of confidence of Saraki on Ndume, sources in the Senate revealed.
Some sources revealed that why Ndume has good working relationship with some top APC chieftains, Saraki hardly enjoy such relationship.
Desert Herald observed that Ndume car park allocated to him as Senate Leader was occupied by a Toyota Corolla car belonging to Nigeria Police even before the announcement sacking him as the Senate Majority Leader.
Some of the Senators were sighted at the National Assembly premises, near the car park discussing the issue of Ndume’ removal. Even some senators loyal to Ahmed Lawan said the announcement of Ndume removal came to them as a surprise. Non of them was willing to talk when asked to make a comment by this medium.
Senator Ahmed Lawan is expected to take his official seat as the Senate Leader when the Senate reconvenes tomorrow.
