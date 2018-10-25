Saudi king reviews Khashoggi case with French president, UK PM in phone calls

Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Thursday, reviewed the case of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, with French President, Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister, Theresa May in separate phone calls, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA said “during the phone calls, the two European leaders demanded Saudi Arabia to clarify the full truth of the death of Khashoggi and punish those found guilty.”

Macron and May also expressed hope for all facts to be revealed transparently and clearly by the Saudi-Turkish joint investigations.

Khashoggi, a columnist for U.S. newspaper the Washington Post and a critic of the Saudi Government, had been missing since his entry into the Saudi consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul on Oct. 2.

However, Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a “brawl” in the consulate, more than two weeks after his disappearance, without explaining the cause of his death.

Saudi King Salman later ordered the re-organisation of the intelligence authorities and sacked senior intelligence officials. (Xinhua/NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...