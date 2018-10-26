Saudi King ‘will have Crown Prince REPLACED to restore the credibility of the monarchy’ after his disastrous handling of the Khashoggi murder

Saudi Crown Prince is facing a battle to contain fallout over the Khashoggi killing

Journalist went missing after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2

Donald Trump has said the kingdom’s de facto ruler may be behind the death

Colonel Brian Lees, Britain’s former defence attaché to Saudi Arabia, has said Saudi King Salman may look to replace his son to restore credibility of monarchy

On Thursday, Jamal Khashoggi’s eldest son left Saudi Arabia for Washington DC with his family after a travel ban intended to lure the journalist home was lifted

Saudi Arabia’s King could have his Crown Prince son replaced to restore the credibility of the monarchy amid turmoil over the Jamal Khashoggi murder, Britain’s former defence attaché to the kingdom has claimed.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has faced claims he may have been behind the death of the journalist who went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia first denied any role in Khashoggi’s disappearance before blaming his October 2 death on a botched attempt to return him to the kingdom.

On Thursday, Jamal Khashoggi’s eldest son left Saudi Arabia for Washington DC with his family after a travel ban intended to lure the journalist home was lifted.

It came as Saudi prosecutors said the murder was planned and suspects were being interrogated.

According to Colonel Brian Lees, once the UK’s defence attaché to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, the Crown Prince’s days as de facto ruler are numbered and his father, King Salman, may now look to replace him following his disastrous handling of the case.

Saudi Arabia’s King could have the Crown Prince replaced to restore the credibility of the monarchy amid turmoil over the Jamal Khashoggi murder, according to Britain’s former defence attaché to the kingdom

According to Colonel Brian Lees, once the UK’s defence attaché to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, the Crown Prince’s days as de facto ruler are numbered and his father, King Salman (pictured), may now look to replace him following his disastrous handling of the case

Saudi Arabia first denied any role in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi (pictured) before blaming his October 2 death on a botched attempt to return him to the kingdom

‘He cannot do so immediately, or even in the next few months, because that would look like bowing to foreign pressure. He may use the already established device of using the special advisory council within the family to appoint a successor. This would certainly restore the credibility of the monarchy.’

Like this: Like Loading...