Photo: Mattew Seiyefa, the most senior Director, Department of State Services (DSS), steps out the presidential villa after meeting Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday.

Osinbajo had earlier sacked Lawal Daura, the former Director-General of DSS over the unathorised siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the service.

Daura was directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...