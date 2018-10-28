Sen. Makarfi mourns Chief of Adara, urges calm

Former governor of Kaduna State, a one time Senator and former presidential aspirant of the PDP, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has described the abduction and killing of the Chief of Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima by kidnappers as shocking.

Sen. Makarfi said that “it is unfortunate that while efforts to return the

State to normalcy following the violence that occurred at Kasuwan

Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area last Thursday, which spilled over to

Kaduna metropolis on Sunday, are on, we woke up to hear that the paramount traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, Dr. Maiwada Galadima was killed and the body deposited around Kateri, after reportedly collecting ransom”.

Mr. Makarfi lamented that the, “the action by the criminals is despicable and should be condemned by all peace-loving people of Kaduna State and Nigerians in general. All hands must be on deck to ensure that our nascent democracy is not derailed in the country through emerging scenario of conflicts and violence”.

He further urged the Kaduna State Government to ensure that the

criminal elements responsible for the gruesome murder of the Agom, Mr. Maiwada and all other criminals that are perpetrating violence and kidnappings are fished out and brought to book immediately, while all

efforts are geared up to return the State to normalcy and peace.

Makarfi also urge all the people in the State to be calm and law-abiding as Governments and other leaders put in all machinery in motion to ensure peaceful co-existence among the diverse people of the State.

It would be recalled that the former governor initiated and created additional chiefdoms including that of Adara to ensure peacefully coexistence among the communities in Kaduna.

