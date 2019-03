The Senate yesterday suspended its plenary session for two weeks to allow the various committees concentrate on the 2019 budget defence.

Plenary is expected to resume on April 2 when the committees would have concluded their assignments.

There are over 60 standing committees in the Senate oversight different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday adjourned its plenary for two weeks for the same purpose.

