Senate to Summon ABU over Dino Melaye’s Certificate Scandal
As His Name Missing from ABU Alumni Website
The Senate will this week invite the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University over the alleged alleged certificate scandal involving the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye,.
Sources revealed that authorities of ABU will be invited this week to clear the air on the issue.
However, Punch Newspaper has reported Dino’s name was not found on the Ahmadu Bello University alumni website.
Melaye’s trouble began on Monday, March 20, when an online news medium, SaharaReporters, reported that the senator did not graduate from ABU for his first degree.
A day after the news broke, Melaye, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, also addressed himself as an “authentic graduate” of ABU.
On Saturday, an exhaustive online search conducted from the 1998/1999 alumni set to 2007 – for Melaye’s name on the website of ABU Alumni Association did not give any result that shows that the embattled lawmaker is a graduate of the school.
His name, Daniel Jonah Melaye, as it appeared on a statement of result by the university, when searched, returned with zero result.
When SUNDAY PUNCH searched for ‘Daniel,’ ‘Jonah’ and ‘Melaye’ separately, different names came up.
A search for ‘Melaye’ brought up only one result: Melaye Sunday Ola (Biology Education), who graduated in 1980.
Another search for ‘Jonah’ came up with four different names: Bawa Jonah Seth Besanhi (BSc Geography; graduated in 1973); Birga Jonah (BSc Geography; graduated in 2007); Kaigama Jonah Ishaku (BSc Geography; graduated in 2011); and Ndasala Jonah (BSc Geography; graduate in 1987).
There were 10 results when ‘Daniel’ was searched: Abin Daniel John (BSc Geography; graduated in 1978); Adamu Kantsan Daniel (Institute Of Education Geography; graduated in 1992); Aniro Daniel Rabo (BSc Geography; no graduation date indicated); Atenji Daniel E. (BSc Geography; graduated in 1986); Beshiru Daniel (BSc Geography; graduated in 1980); Dada Daniel Adefila (BSc Geography; graduated in 1979); Awubra Daniel Akinkwe (Geography; graduated in 2002/2003); Daniel Bosede Biddy (BSc Geography graduated in 1983); Daniel Dogara Garba (BSc Geography; graduated in 2010); and Daniel Ezra Jatau (BSc Geography; graduated in 2011).
When our correspondent called the ABU Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, about 8pm on Saturday to find out why the senator’s name was not on the alumni website, his line rang out. On the second trial, the line was switched off. – Punch