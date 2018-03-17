Senator Ali Wakili is Dead, Buried in Abuja

BY OBUTE JAMES

Senator Ali Wakili, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate has been buried few hours after his death was announced.

Wakili reportedly died around 9:00 a.m. at his residence in Abuja. He was 58.

The late senator was buried at Gudu District Cemetery in Abuja around 2:00 p.m. after Islamic rites performed at the National Mosque.

Details of his illness have not been revealed that his death may not be unconnected with heart attack.

He was not physically ill prior to his death. He was said to be preparing to leave for a wedding in Yola when he suddenly slumped and was pronounced dead on the spot.

His two wives, sons and daughters survived him.

A retired customs comptroller, Mr. Wakili was first elected to the Senate for the Bauchi South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He joined the Nigerian Customs Service after graduating from Bayero University, Kano.

President Muhammadu Buhari described his death as “an incalculable loss to Nigeria’s democracy whose dedication to duty was remarkable and worthy of emulation.”

“The passion for duty was one of the finest qualities of late Senator Wakil,” the president said.

Similarly, the Senate president, Bukola Sarki in the confolence message on Saturday described the late Senator as a vibrant lawmaker and public servant who was very passionate about his assignment and engagements in the Senate, especially his Chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and other committees where he was a member.

“Mallam Ali Wakili is one lawmaker you can never be in doubt where he stands on a particular issue. He spoke his mind fearlessly,” Saraki said. “His contributions at plenary were always very incisive and rich. I find it difficult to acknowledge that he will not resume plenary with us next Tuesday.”

“My heart goes out to his family, the 8th Senate and the government and people of Bauchi State over the loss of this conscientious and patriotic Nigerian. He shall be sorely missed,” he added.