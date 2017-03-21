Senator Hunkuyi Calls on Journalists to Work Towards Development & Sustenance of Democracy

BY OBUTE JAMES
Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi Chairman Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity and representative of Kaduna North Senatorial District has called on the journalists to work towards development and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.
Hunkuyi who made this known when the delegation from Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kaduna chapter visited him on Monday in Abuja said democracy has been accepted across the globe as better way of life and Nigeria can not be in an exclusion.
Hunkuyi who also the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs said the call becomes necessary because of the pivotal roles journalists play in nation building.
Senator Hunkuyi in Group Photograph with NUJ Delegation
In the same vein, Adamu Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kaduna chapter who led the delegation said the outstanding qualities and exceptional performance of Hunkuyi informed their decision to pay him a courtesy call.
Yusuf also is seeking the support of Hunkuyi to partner with them particularly on their series of programmes ahead of the Democracy Day in Nigeria.
