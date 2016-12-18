Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors

BY OBUTE JAMES
Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population as well as Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been bestowed with award of excellence in view of his commitment and service to humanity, particularly Kaduna State.
Senator Hunkuyi who represents Kaduna North Senatorial District in the Senate was given the award of excellence by the Association of Resident Doctors, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria on Saturday in “recognition of his selfless service to humanity.”
Similarly, the newly elected president of Association of Resident Doctors, ABUTH, Dr.Sholadoye Talib thanked Senator Hunkuyi for his contribution in health sector parasitically, his free medical programme which enable about 500 people had eye surgery at ABU Teaching Hospital as well as surgery for patients with different ailments including hernia, lipoma, hydrocele etc.
Senator Hunkuyi had revealed that health is one of his priority areas. He recently flagged off his free medical programme at ABU Teaching Hospital, Zaria on 28th November 2016. The first phase of the programme was the free surgery for 500 people with eye ailments. The Second phase which also commenced on December 9, 2016 was a general surgery for about 500 people with ailments including hernia, lipoma, hydrocele among others.
Hunkuyi also during the event in Zaria on Saturday thanked the doctors who participated in his medical programme. In a way of appreciation, he gave award certificates to about 200 doctors and medical experts who participated in the surgical operation.
