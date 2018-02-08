Senator Hunkuyi Inaugurates Kaduna APC Aspirants Platform

Calls for Sincere Commitment to Change Kaduna State for Better

BY OBUTE JAMES

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi representing Kaduna North Senatorial Zone in the Senate has unveiled and inaugurated Kaduna APC platform that will check all anti-democratic tendencies in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the platform in Kaduna on Thursday February 7, 2018 Hunkuyi said the decision to form the platform was informed by anti-people’s policies as well as anti-democratic tendencies prevalent in the political atmosphere in the Kaduna State which are in contrast with yearnings and aspirations of people of the State which voted for the party in 2015.

He said the platform is not a new political party and it remains under APC but it will seek to ensure credibility in elections at all levels.

While answering questions from journalists on the inauguration, Hunkuyi said what is going on today in the state is completely at variance with APC manifestoes and the belief of the founding fathers of the party.

He maintained that the platform will seek to create room for anyone who seeks for any political office to do so without fear of harrasment or intimidation from any quarter.

On whether he will yield to the prayers and calls by many people particularly the speakers during the inauguratoon of the platform that he should contest for the governorship seat of the state, Hunkuyi said he will not hesitate to do so under the platform of APC.

Senator Hunkuyi who is the Chairman Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity as well as Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs said the platform will resist dictatorship and anti-democratic tendencies during elections, particularly congresses and primaries.

Similarly, Tijjani Ramalan, Chairman, Kaduna Restoration Group, said the group would reject Mr. El-Rufai’s candidacy “if he

chooses to contest in 2019”.

Mr. Ramalan alleged that Mr. El-Rufai’s policies and actions were “anti-people”, and accused him of “having no regards to the wishes of those who supported his

emergence as governor in 2015”.

He urged APC members to support the

forum to protect democracy and provide its dividends to the people.

“We are told that an APC reconciliation team will come to Kaduna. If they want our support, El-Rufa’i should not run in 2019,” he said.