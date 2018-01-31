Senator Hunkuyi Presents Bill to establish Aged Persons Welfare Agency

BY OBUTE JAMES

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Chairman Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity on Tuesday presented a bill to establish Aged Persons Welfare Agency.

The bill titled ‘’Aged Persons Welfare Agency (Est, etc} Bill 2018 (SB, 606) which came up for the first reading on Tuesday January 30, 2018, at the Senate Chamber, if passed into law, the agency will have the responsibility of catering for the critical health and other social needs of the underprivileged and vulnerable aged persons in Nigeria, particularly non pension payees who have reached 75 years of age.

Hunkuyi who is also the Vice Chairman of Senate Committee on Federal Character and intergovernmental Affairs represents Kaduna North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that Senator Hunkuyi in July 2017 sponsored and presented a National Intelligence and Information Database System Bill in the Senate Chamber.

If this bill is passed into law, it will establish for law enforcement, security and other related agencies a central electronic Information and intelligence Database System.