Senator Hunkuyi Responds to Attacks on Legislators, Journalists at Kaduna Press Centre

Warns against forces that will undermine Democracy

DPO led thugs to NUJ Press Centre – Senator Shehu Sani

BY OBUTE JAMES

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi representing Kaduna North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on Monday at All Progressive Congress (APC) national secretariat, Abuja condemned the attacks on legislators, journalists and other stakeholders at the Press Centre of Nigerian Union of Journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

Hunkuyi who made this known while addressing journalists after submitting a petition to National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, warned that APC should avoid the mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party which made Nigerians to force them out of power.

According to Senator Hunkuyi, “chiefs of election riggers in PDP had since apologized to Nigerians over the ways they handled the affairs of Nigeria which eventually made them to fail in the last general election. He said if PDP will regret their undemocratic actions, he sees no reason why Kaduna State under the leadership of APC will now emulate and embark on such undemocratic style of leadership.

It will be recalled that Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Senator Shehu Sani and other top politicians in Kaduna where attacked by political thugs while briefing journalists at the NUJ secretariat in Kaduna on Sunday July 30, 2017 over their position on Ad hoc Delegates Election for the APC Convention.

Hunkuyi who is the Chairman Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity as well as Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs said as an elected Senator, said “I am a product of democracy and election and sees no reason why i will support an undemocratic style of leadership.”

He said the APC guideline clearly stipulates that the process should be elections or consensus and there was nowhere in the guideline that allows selection or appointment of delegates for the convention.

Hunkuyi said on Friday July 28, 2017 there was supposed to be stakeholders briefing ahead of the election on Saturday July, 29, 2017 but that never happened. On July 30, there was no election as some state government official led by the political adviser to Governor Nasir El=Rufai went ahead to write the names of some people with the intention to submit their names to APC national secretariat as delegates. Hunkuyi said he can never be part of such undemocratic style of leadership, hence the need to file the petition to the APC headquarters in order to avert problem in the nearest future.

The petition submitted to the party among other things, demands immediate setting up of special committee to probe the incident and to ensure such a thing is not found in APC in future. Those found guilty should be sanctioned.

Hunkuyi said there is no how an election will be conducted in 23 local government areas of Kaduna State without the knowledge of himself, Senator Shehu Sani, 5 APC House of Reps members and 9 House of Assembly members who are also products of election. “No election was held,” Hunkuyi said.

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central Senatorial District also said the root cause of PDP’s failure is that some people see themselves as gods and see other as slaves.

He said it is unfortunate that at a time like this, some people will go into a room and write the names of the delegates instead of election. Sani said himself and other members of the delegation are loyal members of the party and not agents of violence.

Sani said the thugs that invaded the press centre of NUJ on Sunday where led by a Divisional Police Officer, DPO. He therefore called on the party leaders at the national level to take immediate action that will checkmate these ugly incidence because “If we continue like this, we are taking the path of PDP which led to their ejection from power.”

Among the members of the delegation led by Senator Hunkuyi is Senator Shehu Sani; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim; Ambassador Sule Buba; Danladi Wada, Acting APC State Chairman (who was there for observation); Hon Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun, former House of Reps member from Igabi; Hon. Jibrin Adamu, ex-member representing Zaria Federal Constituency; Alhaji Idri Faruk; Tijani Ramallan, Chairman of Liberty Radio and Television, Kaduna; Isah Ashiru; ex-House of Reps member, Hon. Awal Isa Gote, Hussein Dembo, Tom Maiyshin and Yero Makama Rigachikun.