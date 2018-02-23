Senator Hunkuyi Unveils Kada-City FC, Academy in Kaduna

Senate President, Saraki Commends Hunkuyi for his efforts towards Youth Development

BY OBUTE JAMES

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Chairman Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity as well as Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character on Thursday unveiled Kada-City Football Club and Academy in Kaduna.

Hunkuyi who represents Kaduna North in the Senate while unveiling Kada-City FC and Academy on Thursday 22 February, 2018 at Ahmedu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, said his interest in youths and human resources development informed his decision to come up with Kada FC and Academy.

Hunkuyi said, “I see a lot of potential who are not properly utilized, I believe this action will bring several youths from the streets into usefulness.”

He maintained that the concept is to draw the attention and interest of the youths in the three senatorial districts of the state into what will lead to self development as well as development of football, state and Nigeria in general.

He said the branches of the Academy will be located in all the senatorial zones of the state.

Similarly, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has commended Senator Hunkuyi for coming up with a program aimed at youths development.

Saraki who was represented at the event by Senate Committee Chairman on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba said the National Assembly will provide all the legal backing that will enable this noble idea to succeed.

Senator Ogba said “Those pursuing you cannot catch you because Kaduna youths and all Nigerian youths are behind you.”

Earlier, during an interactive section with grassroots coaches ahead of the unveiling of the Kada-City FC, Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Bitrus Bewarang, advised the parents to always train their children who are potential footballers.

He said the inability to properly train children in the name of football will spell doom for them in the future as there are several factors that will make them not to continue in the field of football for so long.

“Footballing has expiring age. I had a kneel injury at the age of 27 and that cut me off from active career but because I was educated, at 66 I’m still relevant in the profession,” Bewarang said.

Former Secretary General, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Dr. Tijani Yusuf said the history is being made in Kaduna and Nigeria with the unveiling of the Kada-City FC and the Academy by Senator Hunkuyi.

Yusuf said this project will no doubt “withdraw several youths from the streets who will ordinarily be given N100, N200 to cause havoc.”

Kaduna State FA Chairman, Shareef Abdullahi Kassim also called on the youths to always shun violence and embrace peace.

Former President, NFF, Aminu Maigari said government cannot do everything but what Hunkuyi is doing is the best thing that can happen to the youths in Nigeria.

The event was attended by over 100 coaches, several government functionaries including senators and football administrators.